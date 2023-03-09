Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): To prepare for the upcoming election in the state slated later this year, Top Congress leaders on Wednesday held a consultation meeting regarding ticket allocation for constituencies of Karnataka's Vijayapura district.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls later this year.

Those present in the meeting included All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Election Ticket Scrutiny Committee Chairman Mohan Prakash, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee President DK Shivakumar and Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar exuded confidence that the Basavaraj-led BJP government in Karnataka will not be able to secure more than 65 seats in the elections slated in the state later this year.

"We're confident of our numbers. We know BJP will not get more than 65 seats. According to my information, they will come down to 40 seats," Shivakumar told reporters.

He recalled that they (BJP) had got (40 seats) earlier also when BS Yediyurappa was Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said that all people including farmers are saying the same thing that the BJP party will not get more than 65 seats this time.

"We have almost discussed 75% of seat allotments. Decision on all seats will be taken soon, then we'll send them to high command," he added.

Meanwhile, on March 2, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said that BJP will win the assembly elections in Karnataka with a full majority and the Congress is making false promises to win the polls which will not work.

On being questioned whether Congress has a chance of winning the elections, Bommai said that Congress is trying to win the polls but will not succeed as their track record is bad and they didn't do anything for the people while they were in power. He said Congress only divided the society while they were in power.

"They did nothing, especially for the SCs/STs. That is why they are not in the government. Now they are trying a lot and making false promises which are impossible to be fulfilled. They are saying they will give Rs 2,000 to each household and for that, they require Rs 24,000 thousand crore. How will they get this huge amount. Congress is desperate to win the polls, which is why they are making false promises," Bommai had said earlier in the month. (ANI)

