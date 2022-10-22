Mangaluru, October 22: The additional district and sessions judge FTSC-1 (POCSO) in Mangaluru sentenced a convict, who was a police constable of District Armed Reserve (DAR), to life imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a minor girl.

The court sentenced the convict, 35-years-old Praveen Salian to undergo imprisonment for life and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 after the accusation of sexual harassment and abetting the suicide of a minor girl on him was proved.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years. A death note was found on the table in the room, in which it was stated that the accused Praveen, working as a police constable at Pandeshwar, was responsible for her suicide. Praveen reportedly had come in contact with the girl through Facebook.

The girl committed suicide by hanging herself. A death note was found in which it was stated that the accused Praveen, working as a police constable, was responsible for her suicide. Praveen reportedly had come in contact with the girl through social media.

Based on her mother's complaint a case was registered at Ullala police station on June 10, 2015. He had blackmailed the victim of ruining her reputation in case she failed to give him Rs 1 lakh. He had allegedly shared inappropriate pictures and messages with the victim.

