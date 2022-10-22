10 people have been booked for allegedly beating up and gang-raping a software engineer belonging to a tribal community in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. According to the complainant, the incident took place on October 20 when she was out with her friend. When she was talking to her friend on the roadside, eight to ten people came and bashed them up. She alleged that the group of men forcefully took her to a secluded place and raped her. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard of Trident Hotel Booked for Raping Female Colleague

Check Statement by Chaibasa Police:

The victim stated that on the evening of Oct 20, she had gone out with her friend. They were having a conversation on the roadside. Meanwhile, 8-10 people came to them. They first beat up the two, forcefully took the victim woman to a secluded place and raped her: Chaibasa Police — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

