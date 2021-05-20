A Karnataka doctor got into argument at a store when asked to wear masks.

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Karnataka Police has registered a case against a doctor for allegedly refusing to wear a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Mangaluru.

According to the police, the case has been registered against Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya under Karnataka Epidemic Act.

A video went viral in which Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya can be seen arguing with the supermarket staff member at the billing counter when he was asked to wear the mask.

"Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya argues with the shopkeeper and refused to wear a mask. He even questioned guidelines. A case has been registered," said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

"The shopkeeper came today to file a case against the doctor to East police station. We have taken the case under Karnataka Epidemic Act, 2020," Kumar said.

The face mask has been made mandatory in public places after the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

According to official data, there are 5,75,049 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka. (ANI)

