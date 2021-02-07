Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): The members of several Christian organisations along with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana have come together and contributed more than Rs 1 crore to the Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan, a fundraising drive, for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"A meeting was held today with leaders of Christian organisations to raise funds for Ayodhya Shri Rama Mandir. The temple will be built on the pillars of mutual love, a fraternity that will spread across all the communities. May this temple acts as a source of inspiration to mankind for ages!" the Karnataka deputy Chief Minister tweeted in Kannada.

"In a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday, entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, Non-Residents Indians (NRIs), CEOs, marketing experts, social servicers, leaders of the Christian community participated and expressed their willingness to contribute to the cause of the construction of Ram Mandir," stated the press release by the state government.

Addressing the Christian community, Narayana said, "BJP believes in pro-people actions and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an inclusive party comprising of all the minorities and this philosophy of governance is being followed both at the Centre and the state."

The leaders of the community also expressed their gratitude to Narayana for his efforts as a higher education minister to present and get approval in the state legislative assembly for the bill proposing the establishment of Saint Joseph University. (ANI)

