A massive fire broke out at the Weigh Bridge premises in Karnataka’s Kapnoor Industrial Area, Kalaburagi, on April 7, triggering panic in the locality. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as thick black and orange smoke billowed into the sky. Dramatic visuals shared by the news agency ANI show firefighters battling the blaze as flames engulfed the premises. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further updates are awaited. Karnataka Government Mulls 4% Reservation to Muslims in Tenders; BJP Calls It Appeasement Politics’ Peak.

Massive Fire Erupts at Kalaburagi Weigh Bridge

#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire broke out at Weigh Bridge premises in Kapnoor Industrial area in Kalaburagi. Several fire tenders reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cXeoiwzJJg — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)