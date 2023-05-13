Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a sports equipment shop in the Surathkal area of Mangaluru, an official said on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

"A fire broke out in the evening and fire engines of state fire services are present on the spot to douse the fire," the official said.

The officials also mentioned that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited on the incident. (ANI)

