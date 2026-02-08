Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a waste oil and junk godown in the Vasant Narasapura Phase-1 Industrial Area of Tumkur Taluk on Sunday, an officials said.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at a warehouse storing industrial waste. The godown is reported to be owned by a Delhi-based industrialist, RK Impression, and is linked to an industrial unit operating in the area. The blaze spread rapidly due to oil drums stored on the premises.

Fire officials said thick smoke rose as the fire burned for more than two hours, causing panic among nearby industrial units. Firefighters from Tumkur and Shira Nagar rushed to the scene and had considerable difficulty bringing the flames under control due to highly flammable materials stored in the warehouse.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Earlier, A massive fire broke out at a sugar factory in Havinal village in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district on Wednesday evening. (ANI)

