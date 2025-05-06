Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Five members of a family, including three women, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday in a car-truck collision near Ingalhalli village on National Highway 218 (Hubballi-Vijayapur) in Dharwad district.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 am under the jurisdiction of the Hubballi Rural Police Station.

According to the police, the victims were en route from Sagar to Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district when their car collided head-on with a truck transporting jeera from Ahmedabad to Cochin.

Speaking to ANI, Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod said, "The car left Sagar early morning at 4 am and was heading towards Kulageri Cross in Bagalkot district. Shweta, Anjali, Sandeep, Shashikala and Vittal Shetty, all belonging to one family, died on the spot."

"The family was returning to their place after Shweta's engagement in Sagar," SP Byakod said.

The truck driver, Mahadev, who was at the wheel during the collision, recounted the impact.

"The speeding car hit the truck directly. Neither I nor any other vehicle was there at the time this accident happened," he told ANI.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to a government hospital in Hubballi for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the crash, police said. (ANI)

