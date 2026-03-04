Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday refuted the phone-tapping allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking the Opposition party to "be specific" and give details.

According to an X post by Siddaramaiah, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused him of surveillance against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Rubbishing the accusations, Siddaramaiah had called it an attempt to sour the relationship between the two senior Congress leaders.

"I just want to ask the opposition leader that when you are making allegations like this, be specific. Let us know whose phone has been tapped. If you have information, give it to us. We will find out who has tapped and why. As far as I am concerned, the CM has also said that there was no phone-tapping," Parameshwara told reporters.

The allegations came in the backdrop of a speculated tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the CM post.

The Chief Minister, in a statement on X, said, "The allegations of opposition leaders, R Ashoka and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, that phone tapping is being done to spy on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are like the proverb 'Ta khul athar namba'. This is a frustrated statement from restless souls. This time, after our party came to power, these unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to sour the relationship between DK Shivakumar and me. Let both of them know that this may empty the sourness that has filled them, but it will not have any effect on our relationship like milk and honey."

Hitting back, Siddaramaiah accused Kumaraswamy of phone-tapping back in 2018, when he was the Karnataka CM. However, Kumawaswamy denied the accusations, claiming that such statements are just part of "public squabbling."

In a press statement on Tuesday, the Union Minister directly took on the Chief Minister, questioning both the intent and the substance of the accusations. He said if he had engaged in phone-tapping, he would have retained power.

Amid the ongoing tussle for the CM post within Congress, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has expressed confidence that he will be given his due and does not need to make efforts or go against the party.

The whole political fiasco came amid the tussle for the CM post in Karnataka between DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah after the completion of 2.5 years of the government. DK Shivakumar reportedly was promised the CM post after the halfway mark of the five-year term, which has led to this situation. A faction within the Karnataka Congress has also backed G Parameshwara for the top post. (ANI)

