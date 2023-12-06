Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan today, the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, paid heartfelt tribute to the eminent social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 67th 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'.

Accompanied by officials from Raj Bhavan, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot laid floral wreaths at the statue of Dr. Ambedkar within the premises of Raj Bhavan, marking a poignant moment of reflection and reverence for the visionary leader's enduring contributions to the nation.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar also offered his tribute to BR Ambedkar and said, "I consider myself very fortunate to pay my respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave this country the most powerful and influential constitution in the world."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Taking to his social media account, 'X' PM Modi wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar "Baba Saheb Dr. BR Amdebkar had dedicated his entire life to towards the establishment of an equal and just society, the progress of the nation , human rights and social justice for all. On his death anniversary I pay sincere homage to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his message said " On 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', I bow to Babasaheb Ambedkar and his remarkable contributions to our nation. His thoughts inspired millions, and our coming generations will never forget his role in creating India's Constitution."

In his message Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to the architecht of the Indian Constitution saying "We are Indians, firstly and lastly" ~ Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar Babasaheb was a lifelong champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we pay our deepest respects to his ideas of social transformation and social justice. We must collectively resolve to preserve and protect his finest contribution to the nation -- the Constitution of India."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September, 1932, the agreement known as Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

