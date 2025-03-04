Bengaluru, Mar 4 (PTI) The Karnataka government is considering introducing legislation to revise the salaries of legislators, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Tuesday.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly, which met on Monday, discussed the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, "The subject did come up in our (BAC) meeting. Opinions were also expressed. The government will consider the suggestions made in the meeting. We may introduce some legislation during this session."

Responding to a question on whether salaries would be revised by 50 per cent, the minister said, "It is yet to be decided. We will introduce legislation regarding the revision of salaries because it has been a long time since it was last done."

When asked about a proposal for Rs 20 crore towards a constitution club for legislators, he said, "The subject was mentioned, stating that no facilities are provided there. The Speaker also brought it up with the chief minister, who said he would consider it."

State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also noted that some MLAs were requesting a salary hike due to travel expenses.

"Some MLAs are requesting a salary increase. They have to travel within their constituencies, and expenses are high. Whatever salary I have received since the beginning, I have donated to government schools," he told reporters here.

When asked why "rich MLAs" couldn't forgo the salary hike, he claimed, "Not all MLAs are rich".

