Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a six-member cabinet subcommittee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil to look into the 'illegal mining' issue and recommend appropriate actions.

The subcommittee has been asked to submit its report within a month.

Also Read | Mumbai Ranked Among '100 Best Food Cities in the World' in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut.

It comprises Home Minister G Parameshwara, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and Mines & Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun.

The state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had decided to form the subcommittee during its meeting on July 2.

Also Read | Muharram Procession in Sambhal: Massive Security Arrangements in Place to Ensure Peaceful Observance of Tazia Procession.

"A cabinet subcommittee has been constituted to discuss and make appropriate recommendations on steps to be taken regarding irregularities in mining, particularly the appointment of a Recovery Commissioner and the establishment of a fast-track court for the speedy disposal of cases," an official note said.

The decision came after Patil wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing concern over the government's "inaction in pursuing illegal mining cases to their logical conclusion", ensuring that the culprits are punished, and recovering the state's lost wealth.

In his seven-page letter, Patil pointed out that only 7.6 per cent of the cases related to illegal mining, which allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2011 and caused an estimated loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the state exchequer, have been investigated thus far.

The minister also noted widespread public outrage over the government's "perceived lack of sincerity and commitment" to ensuring adequate punishment for those involved and recovering the state's wealth, despite the scale of the alleged loot.

He further reminded Siddaramaiah that he had led a 320-km foot march to Ballari in 2010 to protest against the 'illegal mining' scam when the Congress was in opposition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)