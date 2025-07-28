Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government has revoked the suspension of four police officers who were suspended after M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

In an order dated July 28, the Karnataka government reinstated four top officers, including two IPS officers and two Karnataka State Police Service officers to duty, pending disciplinary proceedings against all four.

The state government has revoked the suspension of Additional Director General of Police B Dayananda, IPS Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Balakrishna, and Police Inspector AK Girish.

"In view of the facts and circumstances explained in the preamble, the Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule- 3(7)(c) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Sri. B Dayananda, IPS (KN: 1994) and Sri. Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS (KN: 2014) and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969," an official order said.

"Government of Karnataka in exercise of the powers conferred under rule 5(5) of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) rule 1965, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Sri. C Balakrishna, Dy.SP and Sri. A K Girish, Police Inspector and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings as per Rules," the order stated.

The revocation came after Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government on July 10 and July 11 respectively.

The order says, "The Government had ordered a magisterial enquiry vide order read at ref (2) by Sri. Jagadish G, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru Urban District into the stampede incident that happened near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru city on 04.06.2025. Further, the Government had constituted an one man Judicial Commission under chairmanship of Retired Justice of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka Sri. John Michael Cunha vide Government order read at ref (3) to enquire into the same incident."

"Since, both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the Government on 10.07.2025 & 11.07.2025 respectively. Further, the officers also have submitted representations read at ref (5) requesting to revoke their suspension. In view of the above, the order of suspension of the above said officers have been reconsidered by the Government," it added.

This comes days after the M Chinnaswamy stadium was deemed unsafe for big events.

The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been deemed "unsuitable and unsafe" for large-scale events, according to the findings of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission.

The panel was appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the July 4 stampede that occurred near the stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, which left 11 dead and over 50 injured.

It also held police officers B Dayananda, Vikash Kumar, Shekhar HT, C Balakrishna and AK Girish, all removed by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the incident, as responsible for being part of the arrangement. (ANI)

