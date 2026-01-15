Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that the State government would challenge the scrapping of the MGNREGA scheme constitutionally and legally, and would also take the issue to the people's court.

The ruling Congress government has convened a joint session of the State Legislature from January 22, which would feature a special discussion on the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that has been replaced by the newly-enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

"A joint session has been convened. As per tradition, the Governor's address will be held. A major injustice has taken place in rural areas, with the MGNREGA scheme being scrapped. We have called for a two-day session to discuss this issue. I do not have any special responsibility in this matter; it comes under my department. Since it comes to our department, we will have to take the lead. We have placed before the public the differences between the VB G Ram G scheme and MGNREGA and explained the economic and social impact. We will challenge this constitutionally and legally and will also take it to the people's court," Kharge said.

Earlier, the Karnataka Minister HK Patil condemned the Centre's decision to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), describing it as "draconian".

"It is unfortunate that the government of India has repealed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is one of the draconian decisions the Government of India has made, which is to repeal MGNREGA," Patil said.

He said the Act had ensured the right to work for rural citizens. "MGNREGA was giving the right to work to the people, but the central government has snatched that right from people, particularly those agricultural labourers, labourers who were dwelling in rural areas," he said.

The Congress party had on Saturday announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee had approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram"."Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee offices," he said."District-level press conferences will be held on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," Venugopal added.

As per the party, Phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30. "Panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, and a letter from the Congress president will be delivered," Venugopal said.

He added that Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. "On January 30, Martyrs' Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," he said.

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MGNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6," Venugopal said.

"This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidhan Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added. (ANI)

