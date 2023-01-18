Kalburgi (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the state government has decided to give Rs 2,000 per month to every Below Poverty Line (BPL) family and the decision shall be announced in the upcoming budget.

He said, "It has been decided to give monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to every BPL family in the state and an announcement will be made in this regard in the coming budget."

Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that every woman head of a household will get Rs 2,000 a month if the party is voted to power in the state.

Talking to reporters while staying at Machanala Tanda of the taluk on Tuesday night, he said, "The Congress would give Rs 2,000 a month if it comes to power. It will be applicable from July. But we are going to start right away."

He added that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will give more information about it.

R Ashoka also attacked Priyanka Gandhi's program, and said, "We don't say Naa Nayaka, Naa Nayaki. Instead, we are all servants, as Prime Minister Modi himself said."

Priyanka Gandhi had announced at a convention in Bengaluru that Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income."

She further said that the scheme is a part of 'Naa Nayaki'.

"Naa Nayaki means 'I am a leader' and the Griha Lakshmi is part of this," she added.

The Karnataka revenue minister further mentioned that the BJP-led government has done something that had not been done for the last 75 years. (ANI)

