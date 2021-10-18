Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that a meeting would be convened to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the rain-affected areas of HSR Layout, Madivala, Hosur road and Silk Board Junction.

The chief minister said that action would be taken to deepen the lakes to enhance their storage capacity.

Observing that layouts adjacent to Agara lakes were being inundated, he said that water from around 15-20 lakes situated at a higher level is flowing to Agara lake. Officials have been instructed to undertake the repair work of the main drainage and increase the capacity to prevent this, he said.

The chief minister said that he has instructed officials to construct separate drainage for layouts around Agara lake within 4-5 months. Action will be taken to separate sewage and drainage water, he added.

Noting the level difference in UGDs in the layouts, Bommai said that instructions have been given to fix the issue. Though the capacity of Agara STP is 35 MLD, it is only treating 25 MLD of water. The CM said that during the review, it was also observed that the treated water was also flowing into the drainage. Hence the Chief Commissioner was instructed to immediately take action to direct the treated water to the lakes, he explained.

The chief minister further said that the 4 MLD STP, adjacent to the Madivala lake has not been working and instructions were given to complete the work within 4-5 months. (ANI)

