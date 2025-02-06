Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday stated that the government will make a final decision on the location of Bengaluru's second airport, based on technical evaluations.

He emphasised that the decision is a technical matter and doesn't require extensive debate.

Also Read | 'Thieves Are More Cooperative': Woman Slams Haryana Police After They Fail To Find Phone, Thief Calls and Returns It for Money.

While addressing media, he said "Why should there be a debate on where the airport should be built? Why should the media discuss it? The government will make a final decision--it is a technical matter. The pros and cons will be discussed before making a decision, but there is no need for so much debate."

The government is currently evaluating two potential sites: Bidadi and Tumakuru. While Parameshwara mentioned that Tumakuru is the preferred location, he clarified that both sites have their advantages.

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar on Deportation of Illegal Indian Immigrants by US (Watch Video).

"Whether it is built in Bidadi or Tumakuru, both locations will have their advantages. Our preference is for Tumakuru, but there is no need to create confusion over it," he stated.

The need for a second airport in Bengaluru was announced by Minister for Infrastructure MB Patil in July last year. The proposed airport is expected to have an annual capacity of handling 100 million passengers.

The Minister stated that the government now has a few options regarding probable sites, such as Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapura, Dabaspete, and Tumakuru.

Seven locations were initially identified by the Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (IDeCK), including Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapura, Dabaspete, and Tumakuru

The Karnataka government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, when the exclusivity clause with BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) terminates. This clause restricts building another airport within a 150 km radius.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister stated that MB Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru.

The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)