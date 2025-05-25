Seven accused who got bail in Hanagal gang rape case sent back to judicial custody. (Photo/ANI)

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Seven accused who got bail in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were sent back to judicial custody till June 2, Superintendent of Police for Haveri district, Anshu Kumar Srivastava said

The accused who were bailed out from the sub-jail to Akkihalur had a celebration rally and created a nuisance, following which they were arrested again.

Superintendent of Police, Haveri, Anshu Kumar said that they would apply for bail cancellation.

"In 2024 Hanagal gang rape case, seven accused got bail on 20th May. While coming from the sub-jail to Akkihalur, they created a nuisance and conducted a celebration rally. They recorded a video and posted it on social media. It came to the notice of the police. We have registered a case at Hanagal Police Station under Sections 189/2, 191/2, 281, 351/2, 351/3 and 190 of the BNS," the police official said.

"We have secured five accused and we will be producing them before the court. In the Hanagal gang rape case, we will apply for bail cancellation," he further said.

In January 2024, a group of men barged into the room of a lodge at Hanagal in Karnataka's Haveri district and allegedly thrashed a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite practicing different faiths.

As per the police, the woman later said she had been a victim of gang rape.

"The victim's statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate," Haveri Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, said.

The incident had sparked outrage, with senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, targeting the Congress-led state government.

Speaking on the incident, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister's silence over the matter and demanded immediate action.

"Why the CM is quiet on this issue. We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action," Bommai said. (ANI)

