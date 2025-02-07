Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation....Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

