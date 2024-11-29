Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday called for a collaborative effort to improve awareness about dementia, its diagnosis, and care.

Inaugurating a two-day international conference on dementia at the Indian Institute of Science, Rao said the conference, themed 'Reaching the Unreached in Dementia Care,' is a timely initiative aimed at addressing critical challenges in dementia care.

"By bringing together a diverse range of stakeholders, including caregivers, healthcare providers, policymakers, and researchers, DEMCON'24 aims to foster collaborative efforts to improve dementia awareness, diagnosis, and care," he said.

The Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a national NGO committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with dementia and their families, has organised the conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare, NIMHANS, the Centre for Brain Research, CommonAge, and Ramaiah Hospitals.

According to the NGO, DEMCON'24 seeks to address significant gaps in dementia awareness, diagnosis, research, and care.

The conference will serve as a platform for discussions among caregivers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, corporate leaders, dementia care service providers, NGOs, and researchers.

"This conference will catalyse developing innovative solutions and strategies to reach those who are currently underserved in dementia care," Rao said.

Highlighting the challenges faced by patients with dementia, Rao said, "The hardship experienced by both the patient and their family—psychologically, economically—is immense. Dementia changes the way individuals live and function, and it has a hugely debilitating impact on the entire family."

Rao noted the government's challenge in providing adequate support, given limited resources and multiple priorities.

"We must figure out how to provide the necessary support and funds for those battling dementia, especially since there is no clear-cut medical solution or drug at the moment," he said.

"Hopefully, in the future, a treatment will be available. We all hope for that, but we must prepare ourselves and see how best we can support those going through dementia," he added.

On the government's Gruha Arogya scheme, Rao said it is a "proactive initiative", starting in January 2025, aimed at combating the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

"Targeting individuals aged 30 and above, this program offers comprehensive health screenings at the doorstep, including tests for diabetes, hypertension, oral, breast, and cervical cancer, obstructive sleep apnea, and mental health conditions," Rao said.

"By promoting early detection and timely intervention, our government aims to prevent complications, reduce premature deaths, and improve the overall health and well-being of the people," Rao added.

