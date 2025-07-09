Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 9 (PTI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday chaired a peace meeting here with religious and community leaders from Dakshina Kannada district, assuring them that the state government would take stringent steps against hate speech, misinformation, and communal unrest.

He assured the leaders that a new law targeting hate speech and fake news would be introduced in the next Assembly session. "We are contemplating a legal framework to curb divisive narratives, especially those circulated online and in public forums," the minister stated.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions in Several Areas As Sudden Spell of Heavy Rain Batters National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Video).

The minister clarified that the gathering was not convened to label the region, but to seek suggestions on maintaining communal harmony in the coastal district.

"There is no district like Dakshina Kannada in the state. It has historically contributed to India's banking and education sectors and produced globally competent professionals," he said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies Despite Receiving Vaccine After Stray Dog Bite in Rewa; Probe Launched.

Parameshwara recalled his childhood days as an athlete at Nehru Maidan, stating that the district was once free from religious divides. "Our children should not grow up in fear. The government is determined to uphold peace," he added.

Referring to concerns over drug abuse, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already declared an all-out war on narcotics. "We will not let Dakshina Kannada become another Punjab," Parameshwara said.

The minister directed senior police officials to act firmly against those disturbing the peace and promised community-based programmes to promote amity.

More than 30 community and political leaders, including MLAs, attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)