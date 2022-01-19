Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned the police officials against involvement in criminal activities and said that action will be taken against the personnel involved in such activities.

The Minister was referring to the incident that took place last week in which the two constables deployed at the Chief Minister's residence security were found indulged with drug peddlers.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Class 10 Pass Jhalawar Farmer Designing Curriculum for Agricultural Universities.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "It is the responsibility of the police to protect the peace and order in the society and to protect the lives and property of the public."

"There are over one lakh police personnel in the state and the mere fact of the misconduct done by a mere handful of staff, creates negative feelings about the entire department and the public," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal Resigns from Post, Quits Samajwadi Party.

Notably, near the residence of the chief minister, it was revealed that two policemen deployed for security are involved in the sale of marijuana.

"I congratulate the authorities who have detected such an act and directed them to declare the appropriate reward." the Home Minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)