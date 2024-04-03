Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday welcomed KP Bache Gowda and Putta Anjanappa into the Congress.

Shivakumar expressed confidence that with the induction of these two leaders, Congress has received a boost in the Chikballapur and Kolar parliamentary constituencies.

"Congress doesn't differentiate between new and old guards. The old guard has to induct and guide the new talent and only then the party can work unitedly," Shivakumar said while speaking at the event organised to induct the two leaders.

Shivakumar further added, "We have given opportunities to two youths in Kolar and Chikkaballapur and they are not into politics to make money but to make a name. We are confident they will emerge victorious."

He also mentioned that the BJP is sensing defeat in the upcoming polls and decided to remove sitting MPs in the state.

"The winds of change are sweeping. The BJP has realised that it can't win Karnataka and hence has changed 12 sitting MPs. BJP is talking about principles and caste in Chikkaballapur, but where were the principles and community when they pulled down Kumaraswamy's government? Congress has given tickets to 8 Vokkaligas, while BJP and JDS have neglected the community. KP Bache Gowda has been doing politics based on principles and hence he has joined the Congress," he said.

Voting for Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies (ANI).

