Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Lokayukta, the state's anti-corruption agency has been conducting raids at several places spread across several units or districts in the state on Thursday.

The raids are being conducted in Kolar, Bengaluru City and Mandya districts in connection with four cases registered with the agency against officials.

Around 25 places belonging to officers were raided and records were checked by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In Chikkaballapur, raids are conducted against Krishnaveni MC, Senior Geologist in the Department of Mines and Geology and in Mandya, it is being conducted against Mahesh, MD Kaveri Neeravai Nigama in Surface Water Data Centre Bengaluru.

The officials who are being raided also include NK Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru City.

More details are awaited.

Karnataka Lokayukta has conducted such raids earlier too. In July, Karnataka Lokayukta, conducted multiple raids at several places spread across six units or districts in the state against 12 state officials.

The Lokayukta raided the residences of six officials in Bangalore city, two officials in Bangalore Rural District and two officials in Shimoga district and one officer each in Yadagiri and Tumkur. Fifty-four places belonging to officers were raided.

The officials who were raided include Additional Director of Industries and Commerce Department CT Muddu Kumar, Project Director of Yojana Nirdarshakaru Balawanth, Senior Veterinary Officer R Siddappa, Municipal Commissioner of Hebbagodi CMC K Narasimha Murthy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax Ramesh Kumar and several other officials.

The Karnataka Lokayukta, an anti-corruption body of the state that investigates and reports on corruption, maladministration, and other grievances related to public servants. (ANI)

