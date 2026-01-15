Mumbai, [India] January 15 (ANI): New global research released by Workday reveals a significant "productivity paradox" where organizations are failing to capture the full value of artificial intelligence. While the study, titled "Beyond Productivity: Measuring the Real Value of AI," found that 85% of employees report saving between one and seven hours per week using AI tools, nearly 40% of those time savings are currently being lost to rework. This loss stems from employees having to fix mistakes, rewrite content, and verify outputs from generic AI tools, creating what the report describes as a "false sense of productivity".

The burden of this rework is not distributed evenly across the workforce. According to the data, employees aged 25-34 bear the heaviest load, making up 46% of those dealing with the highest levels of AI correction. Furthermore, those who use the technology most frequently are under the most strain; 77% of daily AI users report reviewing AI-generated work just as carefully as, or even more carefully than, work produced by humans. This friction suggests that while AI increases capacity, it is not yet consistently delivering better results because job structures and skills training have not evolved at the same pace.

Also Read | Who Is Jane Fraser? All You Need To Know As Citi CEO’s ‘The Bar Is Raised’ Memo Goes Viral, Issues Performance Warning to Staff.

A significant disconnect exists between leadership priorities and the actual employee experience regarding AI readiness. Although 66% of leaders identify skills training as a top priority, only 37% of the employees struggling with the most rework report having access to such training. Additionally, 89% of organizations have updated fewer than half of their job roles to reflect new AI capabilities, meaning many "employees are using 2025 tools inside 2015 job structures". Currently, companies are more likely to reinvest AI-driven savings back into technology (39%) rather than into the development of their people (30%).

Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology at Workday, noted that "too many AI tools push the hard questions of trust, accuracy, and repeatability back onto individual users". He emphasized that the goal should be for AI to handle the "complex work under the hood" so that employees can focus on judgment and creativity.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The research indicates that the most successful organizations treat saved time as a strategic resource, with employees who see positive outcomes being far more likely to have received increased skills training and to use their extra time for strategic thinking rather than just taking on more tasks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)