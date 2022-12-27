Bengaluru, December 27: After restaurants, pubs and schools, wearing of masks has been made mandatory for visitors and passengers at Karnataka's Kalaburagi Airport premises, a senior official has said. "Wearing mask has been made mandatory at the Kalaburagi Airport. No one without a mask will be allowed to enter the airport premises," Chilaka Mahesh, Director of Kalaburagi Airport said.

On Monday, in view of rising COVID-19 cases across several countries especially neighbouring China, the Karnataka government held a meeting on COVID preparedness. COVID-19 Scare in Odisha: 59% People Yet to Get Booster Dose; State Seeks Shots From Centre.

The meeting was chaired by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar along with Revenue Minister and State Disaster Management Authority vice-chairman R Ashoka. Earlier wearing of masks was made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said, "COVID cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. We had a meeting related to COVID preparedness along with Health Minister K Sudhakar. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms".

He said N95 masks have been made compulsory in movie theatres. Regarding schools and colleges, he said they will have to adhere to COVID protocols like wearing masks, and using sanitisers, among other things.

The Minister further said bars, restaurants and pubs will have to operate with limited tables. Pubs will be allowed to open till 1 am during New Year celebrations. Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Private Hospitals at Rs 800.

"There is no need to panic. The measures are being taken as a precaution. No fine will be imposed. We will take further decisions after a meeting with the Chief Minister," the Minister added on Monday. Ashoka said district surveillance teams will be formed to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "There is no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)