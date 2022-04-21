New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed former apex court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as the oversight authority to monitor the implementation of a scheme for restoration and health projects in the iron ore mining-affected Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.

Karnataka was seeking directions for the immediate release of funds for the implementation of restoration projects under Comprehensive Environmental Plans for Mining Impact Zones (CEPMIZ) in three districts and as per the proposal, a total of around Rs 24,000 crores is envisaged to be utilized for the said purpose.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima asked the Karnataka government to prepare a draft order in this regard and place it before the court.

The state government, in its plea filed on April 15, 2020, has sought directions for the immediate release of funds under the CEPMIZ scheme for the mining impact zones which have districts of Bellary, Chitradurga, and Tumkur.

“The CEC (apex court-appointed committee) has already recommended the plan of Rs 24,000 crores which also provides for a Rs 1915.78 crores for the health sector in the said districts ...As of September 30, 2021, the SPV amount now accumulated has reached Rs 18,722 crore (including interest amount of Rs 7,150 cr) which are available with the monitoring committee,” the plea said.

The Bench asked whether the amount of Rs 24,000 crores would be sufficient to take care of the scheme.

Senior advocate Anitha Shenoy, appearing for the state, said the CEC recommendations were very clear and the amount has to be used for the three districts only.

The state counsel said the government was agreeable to the oversight authority approving the plan.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Union Steel Ministry to apprise about its stand on pleas of mining firms seeking a nod to export their excavated iron ore from mines in the districts of Ballari, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru in Karnataka.

Iron ore exports from Karnataka were banned in 2012 by the apex court to prevent environmental degradation and to ensure that the mineral resources of the state are preserved for future generations as part of the concept of intergenerational equity.

The apex court was hearing a slew of applications of mining companies seeking resumption of iron export from mines of these three districts of Karnataka saying the Centre and the CEC (Central Empowered Committee) both have favoured their pleas.

The bench had asked the Ministry of Steel to clarify if sufficient iron ore is available in the domestic market and if export of the mined material may be permitted and listed the matter for further hearing on April 18.

Recently, the Centre has supported the plea of miners from Karnataka to allow them to export their stocks of iron ore, saying the situation has improved since the ban was imposed in the state due to illegal mining and encroachment upon forest land.

The CEC has also agreed to allow iron ore exports from Karnataka in its recent reports.

It has also sought suggestions on naming a former judge to monitor the exports if the curbs are lifted.

The apex court has been passing orders in a PIL filed by NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya' which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state. PTI SJK

