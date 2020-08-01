Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"The report has confirmed me to be corona positive. I am in home quarantine at my residence in Bangalore," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Grant Road; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

"During a recent visit to Koppal district, five of the staff members who accompanied me were reported to be coronavirus positive," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka, the state's health department informed on Friday.

Also Read | Noida: Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools And Amusement Parks to Remain Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges.

So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)