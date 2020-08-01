Noida, July 31: All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks will remain closed till August 31 in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Noida city. The order was issued by the district administration amid rising coronavirus cases. On Friday, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases. As per the order, only essential services are allowed to operate in containment zones of the district.

Night curfew will also come into from 10 pm on every Friday till 5 am on every Monday. The administration also advised people above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant woman and residents with co-morbidities to stay indoors. Unlock 3: Punjab Allows Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen From August 5, Night Curfew Timing Reduced.

Till now, 5,203 people have contracted coronavirus in the district. The number of active cases in the district stood at 796. According to the state health department, 66 coronavirus patients got discharged after treatment since Thursday, and the total number of recoveries reached 4,365, the highest for any district in the state.

Order by Noida Police:

All cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks to remain closed till August 31: Noida Police

Gautam Budh Nagar has so far recorded 42 deaths linked to Covid-19 with a mortality rate of 0.80 per cent among positive patients, according to official statistics. Gautam Buddh Nagar (796) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases, while adjoining Ghaziabad (759) moved to the 11th position on Friday with 102 recoveries.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), here on Wednesday, issued guidelines for the 'Unlock 3.0', which will come into effect from August 1. According to the guidelines, restrictions on the movement of individuals during night have been scrapped, and yoga institutes and gymnasiums have been allowed to open from August 5. International air travel has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

In areas outside the containment zones, all activities will be permitted except for education institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, bars, auditorium and assembly halls. As per MHA guidelines, States and UTs may also identify buffer zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. Within the buffer zones, restrictions, as considered necessary, may be put in place by the district authorities.

