Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday criticised the remark made by the Rambhapuri Math seer, who backed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post.

While speaking to mediapersons, Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "I don't know why the Swamijis have to make comments on such issues. It is connected to our party, and our high command will make the decision. I don't think it is wise for them to make comments about such issues."

A day earlier, Karnataka's Rambapuri seer Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya praised the efforts of DK Shivakumar to strengthen the party and the state and said that the Deputy Chief Minister deserved a higher position after the last elections.

Speaking at an event organised to inaugurate the steps at the Siddeshwaraswamy hills in Kanakapura taluk, he said, "He should have got a higher position after the last elections. May he get a higher position in the days to come."

"The people of Karnataka are aware of his hard work in securing a sweeping majority for the party in the state. The agreement among national leaders, CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, is only known to them. Political leaders will be respected if they respect the arrangement they had before the national leaders," he said.

"We are witnessing many Congress leaders talking about leadership in the state. If the national leaders clear the air, it would settle the issue for the people as well as satisfy DK Shivakumar. Asking him to relinquish the KPCC presidency until he becomes the CM is not a very principled approach by the senior leaders," he added.

Urging party leaders to "clear the air" about leadership in the party amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"There is no doubt that he would do so if they hold their end of the bargain. It is important that the national leaders clear the air, there is no point of other leaders making statements about it. People must keep their word in politics. We all have seen what happened with the BJP in the past," he said.

"When he did not get what he deserved after the last election, DK Shivakumar gracefully accepted the DCM's position and is doing a good job. The Congress leaders in the state and in the Centre must give the opportunity to him as per the agreement. Then, only his hard work and contributions to the party will have meaning. May he work for the welfare of the people of the state," he added. (ANI)

