Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Karnataka Minister MB Patil met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday and discussed preparations for the upcoming cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held in Vijayapura.

Patil also raised the need for a reservoir project to ensure year-round water availability in his constituency.

Also Read | Congress vs BJP Over Farmers' Deaths: LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Maharashtra Govt Over Suicides of Kisans, BJP Counters With Data During Maha Vikas Aghadi Rule.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said, "The cabinet meeting will be held in Vijayapura. We have discussed preparations for that. A reservoir needs to be built in my constituency to provide water, allowing us to use it even during the summer. We have discussed all related issues."

The meeting comes amid speculation of a change of guard in Karnataka. When asked about alleged rifts, Patil shot back, "I don't know about it. But everyone is united. We have no differences."

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Sister in Gujarat; Case Registered Under POCSO.

He also noted that the AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had engaged in discussions with party MLAs to address any concerns and maintain cohesion within the legislature party.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed his support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that he will follow the decisions made by his party and leadership, with the goal of winning the 2028 state assembly elections in mind.

Speaking to mediapersons a day earlier on his "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it..." statement for Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership's decision is important. We have an aim to bring 2028 (state assembly elections), we will work for that." Speaking to mediapersons a day earlier on his "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it..." statement for Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, "I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership's decision is important. We have an aim to bring 2028 (state assembly elections), we will work for that."

Soon after his comment, the Karnataka Chief Minister dismissed the BJP's claims of internal rift in the State government, terming the allegations as "lies" and reaffirming that his government would complete the full five-year term.

Siddaramaiah said, "What the BJP says is only lies. You (media) only don't believe what they say. They're known for lies. They don't know how to speak the truth. Doesn't matter whether they believe it or not, we are all together."

"Our government will remain for five years like a rock, as I told you in Mysore. BJP people are daydreaming," he said.

He also clarified that the state cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru was part of a series of divisional meetings across Karnataka.

"We did cabinet meetings in the western region. Today, we are holding one in the Bengaluru division. After some days, we will hold a meeting in the Belagavi division also. We are also discussing holding a meeting at Vijayapura," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)