Bengaluru, September 10: Karnataka's Minister of Animal Husbandry, Prabhu Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

"I have tested positive with Covid-19 and I am under home isolation," said the minister on Thursday in a media statement. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 44.65 Lakh With Highest Single-Day Spike of 95,735 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka currently has 96,937 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,08,573 people have been cured/discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state is 6,680.

