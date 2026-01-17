Mumbai, January 17: Former Karnataka minister and veteran Congress leader Bheemanna Khandre passed away late Friday evening at the age of 102. The senior politician, who was a prominent figure in the Kalyana Karnataka region and a decorated freedom fighter, breathed his last at his residence in Bhalki following age-related health complications. The news was confirmed by his son, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who noted that the centenarian had been battling breathing difficulties for the past two weeks.

A respected leader of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, Bheemanna Khandre had been under medical supervision at a private hospital in Bidar before being shifted to his home. He is survived by two sons and four daughters. His passing marks the end of an era for the state's political landscape, where he served with distinction across several decades in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Rahul Gandhi Saddened by Death of Bheemanna Khandre

Saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader Sri Bheemanna Khandre. A freedom fighter, educationist, and stalwart Congressman, he devoted his entire life to the service of the nation and the people of Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to Eshwar Khandre ji, the Khandre… pic.twitter.com/66u4tEvrD3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2026

Bheemanna Khandre: A Legacy of Public Service

Trained as a lawyer, Bheemanna Khandre transitioned into public life shortly after India gained independence. His electoral journey began in 1953 when he was elected as the first president of the Bhalki Municipality. He successfully contested the state assembly elections for the first time in 1962, going on to serve as an MLA four times and a member of the Legislative Council (MLC) twice.

During his tenure in the state cabinet led by former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, Khandre served as the Transport Minister. Throughout his career, he was known for his grassroots connect and his commitment to the development of the Bidar district, which he represented with a focus on administrative transparency and social welfare.

Bheemanna Khandre: Architect of the Cooperative Movement

Beyond mainstream politics, Bheemanna Khandre was a pioneer of the cooperative movement in North Karnataka. He was instrumental in establishing the Bidar Cooperative Sugar Factory at Hallikheda and the Mahatma Gandhi Sugar Factory at Hunji, serving as the founding president of both institutions. These ventures were critical in providing economic stability to thousands of sugarcane farmers in the region.

Bheemanna Khandre Contribution to Irrigation

His contributions extended to agricultural infrastructure, where he played a key role in the implementation of the Naranja and Karanja irrigation projects. These initiatives significantly improved water accessibility for farmers in the arid belts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, cementing his reputation as a pro-farmer leader.

Tributes and State Funeral

Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum, with senior leaders across parties acknowledging his role as a bridge between the freedom struggle and modern Indian politics. As a freedom fighter, Khandre was often celebrated for his participation in the struggle against colonial rule and his subsequent dedication to nation-building through the cooperative sector.

Eshwar Khandre Senior Congress Leader Death

The Karnataka government is expected to accord him a state funeral in recognition of his decades of service to the people of the state. His mortal remains will be kept for public homage in Bhalki before the final rites are performed. His life remains a testament to long-term commitment in public office, spanning from the municipal level to the highest echelons of state governance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rahul Gandhi X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).