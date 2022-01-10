Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Noted Kannada writer Prof Chandrashekar Patil passed away due to age-related illnesses at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his grief at the passing away of renowned Kannada litterateur, critic and theatre personality Prof Patil.

Born in Hattimattur village of Haveri district, he attained fame as a revolutionary writer and was fondly called 'Champa'. His contribution to the Kannada language and Karnataka is immense. He was at the forefront of Gokak and many other movements for the cause of Kannada and Karnataka. He strongly advocated Kannada to be the medium of instruction in education, Bommai said in his condolence message.

He was a professor of English at Karnataka University, Dharwad and editor of 'Sankramana', a Kannada literary publication. He has also served as the head of the Kannada Development Authority and Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Bommai said.

Champa's death is an immense loss for the Kannada literary world, CM Bommai said and has prayed the almighty to give the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss. (ANI)

