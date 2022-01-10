Uttarakhand, January 10: In a joint venture, Special Task Force (STF) and Terai Central forest department rescued an endangered Pangolin from a 30-year-old man and arrested him. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh was arrested from Mahtosh turn on Rudrapur-Gadarpur highway.

Reportedly, the accused is the resident of Silbati in Nanakmatta town in Rudrapur district. "The Pangolin was alive and weighted 34 kg, which was caught by the accused from Gularbhij forests," reported TOI, quoting inspector MP Singh as saying. Wildlife Smuggling: Over 60 Rose-Ringed Parakeets Rescued from Delhi.

The STF and Terai Central forest department carried out this operation based on a tip-off. Acting on the tip-off, the officials laid down a trap and arrested the accused from Mahtosh turn on Rudrapur-Gadarpur highway. As per the reports, the accused has confessed his crime. A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Conservation Act. Further investigation is underway.

