Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, Jayaprakash Hegde on Thursday submitted the socio-economic and education survey report, commonly known as the caste census report, to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah at his chamber in Bengaluru.

The tenure of the commission headed by Jayaprakash Hegde ends today.

This Commission-revised report was prepared using the data from the report prepared by the HA Kantaraj-led commission.

Earlier, Lingayat leader and former minister and Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa said that the survey hasn't been done scientifically and that it has to be done in a proper way.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said that there could be an injustice to the Vokkaliga community, so he demanded a scientific report.

On these allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified and said we don't know what's in the report. Let it be submitted, and he will react after looking at the report.

The opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have been advocating for a nationwide caste census.

Earlier last year, the Bihar government released caste survey data, with the figures that have ramifications for the Lok Sabha polls this year, showing that Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state's population. (ANI)

