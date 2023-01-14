Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], January 14 (ANI): Panchamsali pontiff Jagadguru Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji was on a protest dharna from Saturday at freedom park here to demand reservation for the community under category 2A.

The Panchamasalis, a subsection of the Lingayat community in Karnataka come under category 3B which has a 5 per cent quota. They now want to be included under category 2A, in which they will get a share in the 15 per cent OBC reservation.

Recently, the government decided to accord the Lingayat community quota under the 2D categoryinstead of 2A as demanded by them.

"The protest dharna will continue till the government provides reservation under 2A," said Panchamsali pontiff of Kudalasangama Mutt, Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji. (ANI)

