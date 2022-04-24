Hubli (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honval, an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station on the night of April 16.

Earlier, the police had arrested Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad, in the stone-pelting incident.

Over 100 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the violence over a social media post in the district.

Till April 22, police registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have so far been made.

The stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector injured. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk then police used tear gas shells and dispersed them. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who had posted an objectionable WhatsApp status.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured action against the perpetrators of the incident.

"Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," Bommai said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok condemned the violence and said that the accused would be taught with the "Uttar Pradesh model".

"Even if they (the Hubbali incident accused) are arrested, they will manage to come out in 3-4 days. Such people must be taught proper lessons and be made homeless. We'll curb such mindsets and teach them a lesson by adopting the Uttar Pradesh model," Ashok had said. (ANI)

