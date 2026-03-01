Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bengaluru City Police organised an anti-drug awareness drive in the city on Sunday morning as part of its ongoing campaign against substance abuse.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara attended the police-run campaign and lauded the department's sustained efforts to curb drug abuse.

"The police department, for the last two to three years, has organised this run. This is to create awareness regarding drug abuse. This drug menace is increasing all over India, and of course, Karnataka also. We find so many innovative programs to create awareness. In fact, the police department is going to every school and college to create awareness among the students. And this is another way of creating awareness and also involve public in this", Parameshwara told reporters.

The state Home Minister further stated that the police have been actively reaching out to educational institutions to sensitise students. In fact, the police department is going to every school and college to create awareness among the students.

Parameshwara on February 25 said the situation in Shivamogga city is "under control" following the murder of a teenage boy and urged people to maintain peace, warning that strict action would be taken if law and order is disturbed.

The minister noted preliminary information suggests the boy was assaulted on the chest with bare hands."There is information that the boy was assaulted on the chest with bare hands. Further details will emerge after the investigation," he said.

On February 23, a 15-year-old student was murdered at Karnataka's Shivamogga after a 'cricket match-related argument' broke out between a group in the area, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B said.

"It is suspected that an argument broke out during a cricket match held two days before the incident, and the same enmity ended in the murder," the police official said. (ANI)

