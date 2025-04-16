India News | Karnataka: Police Set out to Trace Details of Accused Killed in Hubballi Encounter

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Police is out to trace details of Ritesh Kumar, the prime accused in a heinous case involving the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, who was shot dead in an encounter after allegedly attempting to escape police custody, the city's Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed on Tuesday.

Providing details of the encounter, Commissioner Kumar stated, "Day before yesterday, there was an incident here, where a 5-year-old girl was killed. After that, while the accused was taken to get further details, he tried to escape from the police custody. In the process, there was a struggle, following which our local officer fired in the air and then on the individual who tried to run away from the custody of the police. When he was brought to the Police Station, he was declared brought dead."

The police have begun efforts to trace the background and full identity of the deceased accused.

"We have already sent a few of our teams outside the state and also to other districts. Two to three of our teams are trying to find out the close relatives or family members or acquaintances or friends (of the accused) so that his identity can be traced back," Kumar added.

He also confirmed that the entire case will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in accordance with Supreme Court-mandated procedures on custodial deaths and encounters. (ANI)

