Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, set up by the Yediyurappa government last year, has now launched two new schemes -- 'Arundhati' and 'Maitreyi' -- to provide monetary benefits to brides from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

According to the Board, the first scheme, Arundathi, will provide Rs 25,000 to Brahmin brides while the second scheme, Maitreyi, will assure a bond of Rs 3 lakh to Brahmin women who wed priests in the state.

"We have received the approval to launch the schemes - Arundhati and Maitreyi - and funds have been set aside. We are in the process of chalking out the procedures to avail these funds. This is part of our efforts to assist weaker sections of the community," said board chairman H S Sachidananda Murthy, BJP leader.

He further said that the money will be deposited in 3 instalments, and the fourth year, the women will get money with interest if the marriage last for four years, BJP leader said.

To avail the benefits, applicants have to certify that they do not own five or more acres of agricultural land, a residential flat that is more than 1,000 sq ft, that they do not belong to backward classes or scheduled castes and that the family income is below Rs 8 lakh per annum. (ANI)

