Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 406 fresh coronavirus infections and six deaths, taking the total cases and fatalities to 9,46,860 and 12,282 respectively, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin, so far 9,28,767 people had been discharged cumulatively with 306 on Thursday.

There were 5,792 active cases and 125 of them were in the intensive care units of various hospitals, it said.

More than half of the cases and fatalities of the day was contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 256 fresh infections and four deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 4,03,027 infections, 4,441 deaths, 3,94,472 discharges, including 121 on Thursday, and 4,113 active cases.

Besides Bengaluru which reported four deaths, Dharwad and Tumakuru districts accounted for one each.

There were zero infection and fatality in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Kodagu whereas, one infection and zero fatality was reported in Chamarajanagar and Koppal.

As many as 59,635 tests were done on Thursday, taking the total tests so far to 1.81 crore, the department added. PTI

