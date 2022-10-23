Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Karnataka on Sunday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,67,953 and 40,254 respectively, the health department said.

The day also saw 42 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,25,331, according to a health bulletin.

The active cases stood at 2,326, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 38 cases. Other districts too reported fresh infections including eight in Mysuru, seven in Dakshina Kannada and six in Hassan.

The lone death reported in Kalaburagi today, whereas 11 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities.

A total of 7,762 samples were tested in the state including 6,272 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.94 crore.

The number of people vaccinated in the state rose to 12 crore with 253 people being inoculated today, it said.

