Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): People belonging to the Valmiki community in the Dharwad district of Karnataka staged a protest against the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) for not making proper arrangements to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Saturday.

Valmiki Jayanti is a day that celebrates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and poet who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is observed on the full moon night of the Ashwin month and falls on October 28 this year.

Also Read | BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Results for Combined Competitive Examination Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Valmiki Community President Ashok Valmiki said, "The HDMC corporation officials have insulted Maharishi Valmiki by not making any preparations or arrangements on Valmiki Jayanti."

The community president also alleged that when the people from the Valmiki community arrived to offer prayers at the Valmiki statue in Hubbali, the statue of the Maharishi was in poor condition.

Also Read | Surat Mass Suicide: Facing 'Financial Difficulties', Seven Members of Businessman's Family, Including Three Children, Die by Suicide in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Shortly after the protest was held, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi and BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai intervened and solved the matter.

The HDMC Commissioner and MLA assured the Valmiki community people that appropriate arrangements would be made for the Maharishi Jayanti celebration each year. The officials also promised the Valmiki community to meet their demands within a span of 15 days.

The Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) is the second largest municipal corporation in Karnataka, India. It was founded in 1962.

The HDMC is responsible for the civic infrastructure and administration of the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

The HDMC administers an area of 202.3 square kilometres divided into 67 wards or blocks. It consists of 82 elected members from four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Hubballi-Dharwad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)