Udupi (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): Whether it's a lockdown, Covid, communal tension, Hijab issue or the saffron issue, here in Udupi, a hotel owner never stops feeding hungry stomachs.

Nazeer Ahmad, who runs a hotel in Udupi called Zaiton, prepares at least 4 kg extra rice every day in the afternoon and night to feed labourers, beggars, migrated people and whoever is in need of food.

Also Read | Narco-Terrorism: A New Threat From Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Nazeer Ahmad feeds the needy regardless of their caste and religion. He says, "humanity comes first. Being a member of 11 brothers and sisters family, we faced such situations without food, that's the reason when I'm capable, I never stopped feeding needy people from last ten years."

Many migrated, needy, poor people called him the "Bhagwan" (god). One of the workers who migrated from Bagalkote in search of a job calls him his god. He stated that he has been eating free food for the last three months in his hotel without paying any money. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Prohibitory Orders Clamped in Shivamogga District After Violence Erupts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)