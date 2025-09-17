Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): In a daring bank robbery in Karnataka's Vijayapura, three or four masked robbers stormed into a bank's branch and looted Rs 1cr cash and 12-13 kg of gold jewellery.

SP Vijayapura Lakshman B Nimbaragi said that the robbers, armed with country-made pistols and handguns, overpowered the bank staff, tying their hands and feet on September 16, around 6:30 pm.

"On 16th September, around 6.30 pm, three or four robbers entered a bank and tied the hands and feet of the staff and looted the bank. They threatened the bank staff with pistols and handguns, stole cash and gold jewellery, and escaped. According to preliminary information, one crore rupees in cash and 12-13 kg of gold jewellery were stolen...," Nimbaragi told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

The brazen robbery has sparked significant concern, with authorities working diligently to track down the culprits.

Vijayapura saw another bank robbery in June 2025, where 59 kg of pledged gold and ₹5.2 lakh cash were stolen.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police in March arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a lodge room and stealing valuables worth Rs 3.15 lakh.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 16, when the accused broke into a lodge room occupied by a complainant's relative during a wedding event.

The suspect made off with a gold chain with black pearls, two mobile phones, and other items, following which the theft was reported at Bagalur Police Station, and an investigation was promptly launched.

Police gathered reliable information from informants and, on March 22, detained the suspect near Hegganahalli Circle. (ANI)

