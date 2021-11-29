Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government wrote to the Centre seeking additional grants for input subsidy to compensate farmers for the loss of crops due to incessant rains.

The chief mister was speaking to media persons after participating in a programme to pay tributes to Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt.

"The recent unseasonal rains have caused huge crop losses across the state. The government has written to Union Secretary for Disaster Management seeking additional grants to compensate the affected farmers," Bommai said.

The district administration in the state has Rs 685 crore to disburse the input subsidy. The relief is being paid in many districts where the crop survey details have already been uploaded into the Parihara App, the Chief Minister said.

"We have requested the Centre to send an inter-ministerial Central team immediately to assess the extent of crop loss as the Centre had asked the state about the additional financial assistance required for calamity relief. The state government is already begun crop survey," Bommai said. (ANI)

