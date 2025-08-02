New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Karnataka positioned itself as India's leading innovation and technology hub at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, with senior state leaders making key announcements and highlighting the state's strides in policy, infrastructure, and global engagement.

Speaking at the event held in the national capital, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar underlined Bengaluru's growing global importance and the increasing demand for improved air connectivity to support the city's rapid economic expansion.

"Around 25 years ago, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to Bengaluru... he said that world leaders now first come to Bengaluru and then to Delhi... The same Airport's management has said that in the next 10 years, the number of travellers coming into Bengaluru every day will reach 10 million. The CM has already throughout of having one more airport at the South of Bengaluru," he said.

The statement signals a forward-looking infrastructure push from the state government, keeping pace with the city's exponential urban and industrial growth.

Karnataka Minister for IT and Digital Economy Priyank Kharge, also speaking at the event, emphasised the state's pioneering role in innovation and technology policy.

"We were the first state in the country to come up with policies for IT, biotechnology, ESDM, AVGC-XR, startups, data centres, cybersecurity, electric vehicles, energy storage, SpaceTech and defence. Just yesterday, we were the first to come out with a Karnataka state quantum road map. No other state is ahead of the curve as much as we are," he added.

Priyank Kharge further revealed that he has been directed to frame a circular economy policy to ensure that Karnataka's technology-led growth remains sustainable. "The CM and the Dy CM have directed me to come up with a circular economic policy so we can have the most sustainable growth with respect to future technologies," he said.

Highlighting the state's commitment to nurturing innovation, Kharge pointed to Karnataka's flagship 'Elevate' programme. "We were the first state in the country to come up with a programme called 'Elevate' to ensure that we accelerate innovation in startups. To date, show me any other country or state that has sponsored over 1000 startups, 1000 innovations, 1000 services, 1000 internships, and 1000 products for young entrepreneurs..." he added.

Kharge also emphasised Bengaluru's status as a global launchpad for innovation, citing Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), which offers international startups a soft landing in India.

"We provide market access to countries that are our Global Innovation Alliance members for a soft landing. If you want to access the Indian market and tap into the Indian talent pool, Bengaluru can be your starting point... Karnataka is the only state to run a centre of excellence for water management, which is looking into chemical and biological contamination, and conservation methods for water, energy, and cleantech," he said. (ANI)

