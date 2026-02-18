Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a spa owner for ransom in Karnataka and successfully rescued the victim in a swift operation, officials said here on Wednesday.

On 15th February, a complaint was lodged at the Electronic City Police Station by the complainant, who works as a manager at a spa located in Akshayanagar, Begur. In the complaint, it was stated that on the same night, after locking the spa, the complainant and the spa owner were proceeding towards their home on a two-wheeler.

While travelling on Arena Sports Road near Bettadasanapura, unknown persons who arrived in a car suddenly intercepted their two-wheeler. The accused verbally abused them, assaulted the complainant with deadly weapons, and forcibly kidnapped the spa owner by taking him away in their car. Subsequently, the kidnappers called the complainant and demanded ₹ 2 lakh as ransom, threatening to release the spa owner only upon payment of the amount and to kill him if the money was not paid. Based on the complaint, a kidnapping case was registered at the Electronic City Police Station.

During the investigation, the police pursued various lines of inquiry and gathered credible information from informants.

On 17th February 2026, in the evening, the police traced and apprehended the three accused persons along with the kidnappedspa owner from a deserted area near the Indian Petrol Bunk on S. Bingipura Road.

During interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused was working at an apartment in Gottigere and had misappropriated the apartment's funds, which he later lost in online gaming. In order to compensate for the misused funds, he assumed that the spa owner possessed money and, along with his associates, kidnapped him and demanded ransom.

The accused confessed to committing the offence. The police seized from their possession: 01 car used in the commission of the crime, Deadly weapons, 03 mobile phones, and cash amounting to ₹ 9,700.

On 18th February, the three accused were produced before the Hon'ble Court and were taken into police custody for further investigation. The investigation is in progress. Under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, M Narayana, IPS, and under the leadership of the Assistant

Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Sub-Division, KM Satish, the Inspector of Electronic City Police Station, Naveen GM, along with other officers and staff, successfully detected the case. (ANI)

